South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

20 January 2025 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 is continuing in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Proceedings were halted after the death of Thulani Mngomezulu, who was accused No 1 Muzi Sibiya's legal representative. He died at a hospital in Vosloorus in December.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya to confirm new lawyer

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will on Wednesday have a special sitting at the Pretoria high court for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to confirm his new ...
1 week ago

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
1 month ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has died, his family confirmed.
1 month ago
