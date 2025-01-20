The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 is continuing in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
Proceedings were halted after the death of Thulani Mngomezulu, who was accused No 1 Muzi Sibiya's legal representative. He died at a hospital in Vosloorus in December.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
