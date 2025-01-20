Courtesy of SABC News
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is back in the Pretoria high court on Monday to face 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case postponed to 28 March 2025
Courtesy of SABC News
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is back in the Pretoria high court on Monday to face 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance amid corruption trial delay
Mapisa-Nqakula to request bail relaxation to travel to Botswana
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears
Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo
POLL | Should the state foot Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal bill?
Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos