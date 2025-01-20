The high court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, will on Monday hear the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.
The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the king to Nomzamo Myeni.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu
Courtesy of SABC News
