South Africa

WATCH | Matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu

20 January 2025 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The high court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, will on Monday hear the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.

The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the king to Nomzamo Myeni.

READ MORE:

Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela has filed an application to interdict the marriage of her husband King Misuzulu to another woman.
News
1 week ago

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela Zulu launches project for children with disabilities

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela Zulu will be leading a project to build a boarding school for children with disabilities
News
1 year ago

Misuzulu stamps his authority at reed dance ahead of coronation

The reed dance was newly crowned King Misuzulu's first opportunity to stamp his authority as his detractors failed to stop him from performing the ...
News
2 years ago
