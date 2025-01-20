South Africa

Woman who had just given birth falls to her death at hospital in Kimberley

20 January 2025 - 11:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Northern Cape health department said the child is in the care of the hospital and will soon be reunited with family. Stock photo
The Northern Cape health department said the child is in the care of the hospital and will soon be reunited with family. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A 22-year-old woman who had just given birth at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley died of her injuries after falling from a fifth floor balcony. 

Northern Cape health department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

“The matter is under investigation by police. Therefore, we are unable to provide more details as it may jeopardise the investigation,” he said. 

“The child is in the care of the hospital and will soon be reunited with family.”

Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said the police in Kimberley were informed of an alleged unnatural death at a hospital at about 2.45am on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, the scene had reportedly been cleared by hospital personnel.

“Police have opened an inquest docket.

“The department of health will also investigate,” said Ehlers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EC 12-year-old one of the SA moms to give birth on New Year's Day

KwaZulu-Natal hospitals the busiest with 117 New Year babies.
News
2 weeks ago

SA mom accused of child abduction ordered to reunite son with Aussie dad

Woman loses fight to stay in SA with her family after court finds her efforts to take her son away from his dad are unlawful
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Manhunt for Stilfontein underground 'kingpin' Tiger who escaped from ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo ... South Africa
  4. Woman who had just given birth falls to her death at hospital in Kimberley South Africa
  5. Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 January 2025
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court