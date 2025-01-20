“The matter is under investigation by police. Therefore, we are unable to provide more details as it may jeopardise the investigation,” he said.
Woman who had just given birth falls to her death at hospital in Kimberley
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
A 22-year-old woman who had just given birth at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley died of her injuries after falling from a fifth floor balcony.
Northern Cape health department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said the incident occurred on Saturday morning.
“The matter is under investigation by police. Therefore, we are unable to provide more details as it may jeopardise the investigation,” he said.
“The child is in the care of the hospital and will soon be reunited with family.”
Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said the police in Kimberley were informed of an alleged unnatural death at a hospital at about 2.45am on Saturday.
“Upon arrival, the scene had reportedly been cleared by hospital personnel.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.
“The department of health will also investigate,” said Ehlers.
