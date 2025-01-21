South Africa

Eskom targets full year of no load-shedding after reaching milestone

21 January 2025 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE
South Africa has experienced 300 days without load-shedding. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

At midnight on Tuesday Eskom delivered 300 consecutive days without load-shedding, a milestone last reached in June 2018.

The period has also seen a significant reduction in unplanned outages, one of the biggest challenges faced by the utility, said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom's group executive for generation.

Savings in diesel expenditure of R16.42bn was achieved.

“Our sights are firmly focused on delivering one year without load-shedding at midnight on March 26,” said Nxumalo.

While load-shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm. The schedule can be seen here. This is intended for implementation in high-density and affluent areas where load demand is high to prevent potential overloads.

TimesLIVE

