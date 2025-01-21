Traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, trended this week after her arrest and court appearance on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Looking calm and relaxed in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday, the healer has previously made headlines for allegations that she performed witchcraft, her reality show and having an ongoing tiff with another traditional healer, Gogo Skhotheni.
Here are five things to know about Gogo Maweni, who became famous for her reality show iZangoma Zoduma.
1. Maweni's “pregnancy with twins”
In her court appearance, her lawyer said Maweni was the mother of four children aged 12, eight, seven and six, adding she was in the first semester of a pregnancy with twins.
Details about her pregnancies and children are sketchy, however. In May last year, she told TshisaLIVE she was pregnant with her fourth child through IVF after suffering miscarriages. She also announced the pregnancy on Instagram, but this post was later deleted.
In a podcast by DJ Sbu broadcast in August 2023, Maweni announced she was pregnant with twins, also conceived through IVF.
Speaking of herself and her husband Sabelo Mgube, she said: "[We] went to a [gynaecologist] and I said please refer us for an IVF and we did that and we are here now. It's not cheap, though, but it's worth it.”
Five things to know about Gogo Maweni
The traditional healer is spending the week behind bars after she was arrested for a 2019 assault at the weekend
Image: X/@GogoMaweni
Traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, trended this week after her arrest and court appearance on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Looking calm and relaxed in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday, the healer has previously made headlines for allegations that she performed witchcraft, her reality show and having an ongoing tiff with another traditional healer, Gogo Skhotheni.
Here are five things to know about Gogo Maweni, who became famous for her reality show iZangoma Zoduma.
1. Maweni's “pregnancy with twins”
In her court appearance, her lawyer said Maweni was the mother of four children aged 12, eight, seven and six, adding she was in the first semester of a pregnancy with twins.
Details about her pregnancies and children are sketchy, however. In May last year, she told TshisaLIVE she was pregnant with her fourth child through IVF after suffering miscarriages. She also announced the pregnancy on Instagram, but this post was later deleted.
In a podcast by DJ Sbu broadcast in August 2023, Maweni announced she was pregnant with twins, also conceived through IVF.
Speaking of herself and her husband Sabelo Mgube, she said: "[We] went to a [gynaecologist] and I said please refer us for an IVF and we did that and we are here now. It's not cheap, though, but it's worth it.”
2. Alleged murder cases against her
After her arrest, an alleged police report started circulating on social media detailing her arrest by the SAPS cold case unit. In the report, it was also alleged Maweni was suspected of five murders in Johannesburg between 2020 and 2024.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Maweni was not yet linked to the murders.
“The murder charges — we can't talk about that because they can't be linked to her. That information came about but she hasn't been charged. We can only say a person is a suspect once we know they are involved. Those cases are still under investigation and she hasn't been linked yet. Once she is linked, we will issue a statement.”
3. Beef with the popular sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni
Gogo Maweni and another traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni, real name Patricia Motsoeneng, have had a public feud for more than a year, with the two hurling insults at each other on social media.
The back and forth spats were about wearing fake brands, allegations about the sexuality of their husbands and debates about the ownership of their businesses.
This month, the two went live on TikTok to say they called a truce after engaging offline.
“The moral of the story is if you have an issue, call me. If I have an issue, I will call you. It didn't have to go as far as it went but I am happy we were able to talk and resolve the issue as adults. I apologise, I see my wrongs,” Maweni said.
Fake Gucci and gay allegations: Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni’s feud grows ugly
4. Accused of using snakes for money
The traditional healer has shared several videos and pictures posing with various types of snakes.
She has publicly shared her love for the reptiles and how she has domesticated them, with the public speculating her collection of snakes was to gain wealth.
Last year, she took to social media to show a picture of her bloody hand, stating one of her snakes had bitten her.
She said she loves animals and told fans she did not understand the killing of animals.
“I proudly own two owls, snakes, tortoises and dogs, as well as rabbits.
“LOL. I'm being called a snake lady,” she said on X.
5. Maweni does not help rapists and abusive men
In a TikTok video, she stated the two things she hated the most were rapists and abusive men.
She does not help or consult men with a history of violence towards women, which was a personal choice as she has principles.
“I do not help rapists. You can call me from jail or your family comes on your behalf. Once I see in the bones you committed the crime, I will not assist you. I do not help rapists.
“I am not one of those healers that will help everybody. I have principles. I cannot stand men who abuse women either, so I will not help. A lot of people ask me how would I know if the client is telling the truth or lying? That is what bone reading is for. If I throw my bones, I ask questions and speak to the ancestors and the bones will tell me. Please guys, I don't do that.”
Maweni is expected to return to court on Monday for her formal bail hearing. She remains in custody.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault
Gogo Maweni shuts down claims that she uses dark money rituals on her clients
Thokoza Gogo! Gogo Maweni ready to showcase her ‘true self’ in her new reality show
Maweni says she won't force SK Khoza to pay child maintenance despite reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos