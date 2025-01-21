One of the illegal miners rescued from the Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein has died at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong tertiary hospital.
North West department of health spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said he died in the hospital at about 4.23am on Monday.
Koali Rankomo was admitted for treatment for gastroenteritis and dehydration.
He was among the 33 illegal miners arrested and admitted to hospital under police guard after surfacing from underground at the disused mine last week..
TimesLIVE
Illegal miner dies of medical complications after Stilfontein rescue
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
One of the illegal miners rescued from the Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein has died at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong tertiary hospital.
North West department of health spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said he died in the hospital at about 4.23am on Monday.
Koali Rankomo was admitted for treatment for gastroenteritis and dehydration.
He was among the 33 illegal miners arrested and admitted to hospital under police guard after surfacing from underground at the disused mine last week..
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Manhunt for Stilfontein underground 'kingpin' Tiger who escaped from police custody
JUSTICE MALALA | ANC acts without principle for Mozambique and Zimbabwe’s powerful, not the poor
Q&A with public interest lawyer Richard Spoor on Stilfontein disaster
'They said they would smoke them out; they did that': Stilfontein community leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos