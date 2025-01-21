South Africa

Police arrest fourth suspect for murder of two Free State cops

21 January 2025 - 07:22
The two constables were killed while they were responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murders of constables Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung of Namahadi visible policing.

A 29-year-old, who is a South African citizen, was traced and arrested in Mangaung village on Monday.

The officers were fatally shot while responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba on January 4.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspect was traced by a team comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), crime intelligence, tactical response team, local criminal record centre, provincial anti-gang unit and provincial detectives serious and violent crime unit.

"He was found in possession of a pistol and a pistol magazine with live ammunition," she said. 

One suspects, Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, also a South African, was arrested on January 16 in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of murder and robbery.

The case was postponed to January 24 for him to join his Lesotho co-accused, Pakiso Lethako, 32, who was arrested on January 15, for bail applications.

The third suspect, Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, who was arrested on January 17, made his first appearance in the same court on Monday.

Mogale said: "The 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday to face charges of murder of two police officers, house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm."

TimesLIVE

