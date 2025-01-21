South Africa

Police swoop on ‘storage facility for stolen and hijacked vehicles’ in Cape Town

21 January 2025 - 12:03 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the vehicles seized during the raid on an alleged chop-shop at an informal settlement in Cape Town.
One of the vehicles seized during the raid on an alleged chop-shop at an informal settlement in Cape Town.
Image: SAPS

A 33-year-old man will appear in court soon on charges related to the possession of stolen vehicles and car parts after being arrested in a police swoop at Kraaifontein in Cape Town.

Police made the bust during an intelligence-driven operation in the Covid informal settlement on Monday.

“The members gathered information about a possible storage facility for stolen and hijacked motor vehicles. The information was acted on and led the team to a location in the Covid informal settlement where they inspected vehicles found at the premises,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

“They confiscated a Toyota Hilux LDV reported stolen in Muizenberg and a Nissan double cab reported stolen in Kleinvlei. The persistence of the police members led them to another shack, used as a storage facility, where they found vehicle parts for a Toyota Yaris and a VW Polo.”

The vehicles were confiscated together with vehicle registration documents.

The suspect will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court once charged.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Taxi driver ‘who spent his boss’ money arrested for false hijacking claim’

Driver allegedly faked the hijacking after taking the money he was supposed to give to his boss.
News
4 days ago

Khayelitsha man in court for possession of hijacked vehicle

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after police recovered a hijacked vehicle from the Makhaza policing precinct on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Surge in insurance killings in Eastern Cape alarms police

Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed insights from intelligence and investigative work.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa
  5. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS