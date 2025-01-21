Dar es Salaam is East Africa’s largest city by population and is an important regional economic and logistical hub. It is a gateway for tourist attractions in the region.
SAA relaunches daily flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam
'A bridge connecting two of Africa’s most influential economies'
Image: SAA/Twitter
SAA has officially resumed its daily flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, beginning on Monday this week.
In a statement, Prof John Lamola, SAA’s interim CEO, emphasised the importance of the route.
“This flight is not simply a milestone for SAA and linking Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam through air travel; it heralds a bridge that connects two of Africa’s most influential economies and strengthens the friendship between our nations.”
The newly reinstated service will operate seven days a week, offering both point-to-point travel and convenient connections for passengers flying beyond Johannesburg.
The airport posted on X that return airfares start from R7,606.
The daily flights will depart OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 10pm and land at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam at 2.30am (EAT).
The return flights will leave Dar es Salaam at 5.10am (EAT) and arrive in Johannesburg at 7:55am, with the time difference being one hour, with Dar es Salaam ahead.
