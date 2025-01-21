South Africa

SAA relaunches daily flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam

'A bridge connecting two of Africa’s most influential economies'

21 January 2025 - 16:38
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The route is expected to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration and generate new opportunities for trade, investment and development for South Africa and Tanzania.
Image: SAA/Twitter

SAA has officially resumed its daily flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, beginning on Monday this week.

In a statement, Prof John Lamola, SAA’s interim CEO, emphasised the importance of the route.

“This flight is not simply a milestone for SAA and linking Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam through air travel; it heralds a bridge that connects two of Africa’s most influential economies and strengthens the friendship between our nations.”

The newly reinstated service will operate seven days a week, offering both point-to-point travel and convenient connections for passengers flying beyond Johannesburg.

The airport posted on X that return airfares start from R7,606.

The daily flights will depart OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 10pm and land at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam at 2.30am (EAT).

The return flights will leave Dar es Salaam at 5.10am (EAT) and arrive in Johannesburg at 7:55am, with the time difference being one hour, with Dar es Salaam ahead.

Dar es Salaam is East Africa’s largest city by population and is an important regional economic and logistical hub. It is a gateway for tourist attractions in the region.

This strategic relaunch aligns with SAA’s expansion efforts across the African continent. In November 2024, the airline increased its frequency to Harare, Zimbabwe, and Lusaka, Zambia, to 12 flights a week.

Additionally, flights to Lagos, Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana, were ramped up to four a  week.

The airline bolstered its presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), increasing its flights to Kinshasa and adding services to Lubumbashi, a mining hub in the country.

“It [Dar es Salaam service] brings together industries, communities and resources, enabling us to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration and generate new opportunities for trade, investment and development for both our economies, and for the people of South Africa and Tanzania,” said Lamola.

