South Africa

Suspect fatally wounded in shoot-out with metro cops amid illegal mining operation in Ekurhuleni

21 January 2025 - 11:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One suspect was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with the metro police in Primrose on Tuesday.
One suspect was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with the metro police in Primrose on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied/EMPD

A suspect believed to be an illegal miner was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) intervention unit officers in Primrose on Tuesday. 

The EMPD, with other law enforcement officers, conducted an illegal mining combating operation at 4,30am in Primrose, in the Germiston area, at Marathon informal settlement.

Officers were confronted by a group of men who opened fire at them with a rifle and handguns.

“Officers tactically responded and a shoot-out ensued which led to one suspect being fatally wounded,” metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said.

“The suspect was declared dead on the scene and another was wounded and taken to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital by Gauteng emergency services.

“Another suspect, who was in possession of a rifle, fled the scene while four suspects were apprehended and detained at Primrose SAPS. Unlicensed firearms were seized,” said Makgato.

EMPD acting head Julius Mkhwanazi reiterated that a repeat of the Stilfontein case would not be allowed in Ekurhuleni. Minimum force would be used to tackle criminal syndicates which were armed and dangerous.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How death stalked Stilfontein’s dark, stinking depths

Surviving zama zamas describe the full horror of the ever-present dangers — including falling into the cesspit at the bottom of the 2.8km shaft
News
2 days ago

Illegal miner dies of medical complications after Stilfontein rescue

The man who succumbed was one of the 33 illegal miners arrested and admitted to hospital under police guard after surfacing from the disused mine ...
News
8 hours ago

Too little, too late to help dead miners

While the government’s intervention in enforcing the law may be commendable, the problem will not go away unless the government attends to the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

60 more suspected illegal miners resurface in Stilfontein

About 18 miners resurfaced on Saturday and six on Sunday morning,with the remainder resurfacing since Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

Illegal miner’s family clings to hope

When illegal miner Ayanda Tom failed to resurface from the abandoned Stilfontein mine at the end of three months, in the same way he used to, his ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa
  5. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS