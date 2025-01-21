Suspect fatally wounded in shoot-out with metro cops amid illegal mining operation in Ekurhuleni

A suspect believed to be an illegal miner was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) intervention unit officers in Primrose on Tuesday.
The EMPD, with other law enforcement officers, conducted an illegal mining combating operation at 4,30am in Primrose, in the Germiston area, at Marathon informal settlement.
Officers were confronted by a group of men who opened fire at them with a rifle and handguns.
“Officers tactically responded and a shoot-out ensued which led to one suspect being fatally wounded,” metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said.
“The suspect was declared dead on the scene and another was wounded and taken to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital by Gauteng emergency services.
“Another suspect, who was in possession of a rifle, fled the scene while four suspects were apprehended and detained at Primrose SAPS. Unlicensed firearms were seized,” said Makgato.
EMPD acting head Julius Mkhwanazi reiterated that a repeat of the Stilfontein case would not be allowed in Ekurhuleni. Minimum force would be used to tackle criminal syndicates which were armed and dangerous.
