South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against EC judge president Mbenenge

21 January 2025 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing investigating allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court continues on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo

Andiswa Mengo accuses the Eastern Cape judge president of making unwarranted sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp.
News
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Upholding integrity in the judiciary is crucial

Mbenenge tribunal process must set a precedent: justice must be seen to be done, not just in the courtroom but in the conduct of those who represent ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge

‘Long Tom’ backfired a wrecking ball.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 21 January 2025
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 21 January ...