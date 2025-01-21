South Africa

Young woman and toddler killed in Diepsloot shack fire

Joburg EMS implores residents to take necessary precautions when using electrical appliances

21 January 2025 - 16:01 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A toddler and a 26-year-old woman were killed in a shack fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A toddler and a 26-year-old woman were killed in a shack fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A two-year-old baby and a 26-year-old woman perished in a Diepsloot shack fire incident on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), Xolile Khumalo, firefighters responded to a fire incident call from Diepsloot X1 at midnight on Tuesday morning.

She also said there was another fire incident in Honeydew informal settlement, where 11 shacks were gutted on Monday afternoon, just after 5pm.

“No injuries were sustained during this incident. The cause of both incidents is undetermined.

“EMS implores the residents of Johannesburg to take necessary precautions when using electrical appliances,” Khumalo said. 

She also cautioned residents to ensure that children are not left unattended.

TimesLIVE

MORE

One person injured after building collapses in Joburg

One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Shacks on fire on Winnie Mandela Drive in Joburg, no injuries reported

A number of shacks caught fire on the corner of Peter Place and Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire

The fire broke out about 7.15pm on Boxing Day and continued until the next day.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire South Africa
  2. WATCH | MKP's Nhlamulo Ndhlela criticises response time to shack fire in Soweto Politics
  3. Human settlements help displaced fire victims rebuild homes for new year Politics
  4. Shacks on fire on Winnie Mandela Drive in Joburg, no injuries reported South Africa

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa
  5. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS