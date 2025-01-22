South Africa

‘A dream come true’: Lorna Maseko brings African flavours to the skies

22 January 2025 - 13:35
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has partnered with SAA to bring a taste of Africa to the skies.
Image: Lorna Maseko/Instagram

TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has announced a partnership with SAA.

Maseko, a well-known figure in the culinary world, will curate a special menu for SAA’s business class passengers, infusing the airline’s meals with pan-African flavours.

“This has been a dream come true. South Africa to the world,” Maseko said of the venture.

Her menu is also a reflection of her upbringing in Johannesburg.

“The dishes are deeply rooted in my culture and heritage as a proud Motswana from humble Alexandra, while also incorporating pan-African flavours that celebrate the beauty and diversity of our continent.”

In her announcement on social media, Maseko shared her enthusiasm for the in-flight meals.

“Proud to announce my partnership with @flysaa to create a menu for this fiscal year. Flying business class? Enjoy comfort and absolute deliciousness.”

Maseko recently launched her own 10-part television series, Lorna’s Pantry, which premiered on January 15. Her approach is relatable and inspires viewers to explore new ways of cooking with everyday pantry staples.

