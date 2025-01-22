Jeremy Gauntlett SC/KC, an eminent senior advocate, has intimated he plans to retire as an advocate after allegations of sexual abuse that happened decades ago.
On Tuesday, the General Council of the Bar announced that the allegations of sexual abuse against Gauntlett have been referred to the Cape Bar Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, where he practised as an advocate in South Africa.
In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, Gauntlett said there had been a “blitz” of media reports concerning his private life and events that took place decades ago.
Gauntlett said he had not responded to these allegations because he thought — and had been advised by others — that his private life was private.
He said the continued storm was “intolerable” for him and for his family who had gone through so much.
“I have for some time been planning to retire from practice after what has been a long and fulfilling legal career. I intend to do this now,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Gauntlett set to retire from practice after allegations of sexual abuse
Continued storm 'intolerable' for him and for his family
Image: THE TIMES
Jeremy Gauntlett SC/KC, an eminent senior advocate, has intimated he plans to retire as an advocate after allegations of sexual abuse that happened decades ago.
On Tuesday, the General Council of the Bar announced that the allegations of sexual abuse against Gauntlett have been referred to the Cape Bar Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, where he practised as an advocate in South Africa.
In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, Gauntlett said there had been a “blitz” of media reports concerning his private life and events that took place decades ago.
Gauntlett said he had not responded to these allegations because he thought — and had been advised by others — that his private life was private.
He said the continued storm was “intolerable” for him and for his family who had gone through so much.
“I have for some time been planning to retire from practice after what has been a long and fulfilling legal career. I intend to do this now,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Allegations against senior counsel Gauntlett referred to bar councils
Maya to start office with 'burning issues' still on Zondo's desk: experts
Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos