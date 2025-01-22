South Africa

Happiness spikes in US on Trump's inauguration day but drops in SA

Key policy priorities announced by president contributed to the increase

22 January 2025 - 18:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The happiness index in the US observed an increased on the day of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on Monday.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The GNH.today index, which measures real-time happiness in countries, observed an increase on the day of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, a Monday, which is usually a happiness low — but which measured at 7.63 like a weekend high.   

“This rise in happiness could partly be attributed to the celebratory atmosphere among Trump’s supporters, who viewed the event as a realisation of their political aspirations,” said University of Johannesburg professor and wellbeing economist Prof Talita Greyling. 

She said the key policy priorities announced by Trump likely also contributed to the increase.

“His promises to prioritise jobs, renegotiate trade deals to benefit American workers and secure the nation’s borders resonated strongly with many individuals who felt economically or socially marginalised,” Greyling said. 

However in South Africa, the GNH.today's index showed that happiness, measured at 6.6, was not very sensitive to Trump’s inauguration and that the decrease in happiness since the weekend was more likely due to the illegal mining tragedy near Stilfontein, where hundreds of illegal miners were trapped underground with at least 78 fatalities.   

However, some of the negativity in South Africa's happiness index might also be explained by Trump’s focus on “America First” policies and trade protectionism, which raised concerns among South Africans about potential effects on global trade and the ripple effects on developing economies. 

The GNH.today project measures happiness in near real-time based on specific emotion words used in Google searches.   

The project was initially launched in April 2019 with an index based on X (former Twitter) data. Since then, the GNH.today team has been developing an index exploring alternative big data sources.

They found Google search data to be the most efficient predictor of happiness.

TimesLIVE 

