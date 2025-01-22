South Africa

Man charged with violent murder of mother, 81, in Western Cape

22 January 2025 - 15:48 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man's mother succumbed to severe injuries in hospital. Stock photo.
The man's mother succumbed to severe injuries in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kinomasterskaya

A man has appeared in court on a charge of murder after his 81-year-old mother succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an alleged domestic quarrel in the Western Cape.

Andrew Bilson, 54, appeared in the Piketberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said police in the town, east of Saldanha Bay, responded to a domestic dispute complaint on Sunday.

“Upon arrival at a local hospital they found an 81-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries. As a result of the injuries the victim was transported to a provincial hospital in the City of Cape Town,” said Swartbooi.

“We can confirm the victim was declared deceased in hospital by medical personnel.”

Bilson allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Monday.

“The motive for this attack is believed to be domestic-related,” said Swartbooi.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Bilson faced a charge of murder and would remain in custody.

“His case has been postponed to January 28 for further investigation and a bail application,” said Ntabazalila.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Elderly woman loses medical negligence claim against surgeon

Kimberley high court throws out woman's claim against specialist for her drop-foot injury
News
14 hours ago

Elderly couple survives brutal attack by robber in Plettenberg Bay

An elderly couple survived an attack after an unidentified man robbed them in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.
News
1 week ago

New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA

The failures of the police must be addressed to make the service more professional and responsive to the social environment officers work in, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told South Africa
  2. Murder case witness shot dead outside Lenasia court South Africa
  3. Poll indicates almost two-thirds of South Africans unaware African Penguin ... South Africa
  4. Trump says he fired Biden appointees, chef Jose Andres says he resigned World
  5. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156