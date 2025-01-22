South Africa

WATCH | State drops charges against alleged kidnapping kingpin and border policeman over businessman's kidnapping

KwaDukuza magistrate Rosina Sepeng said it was an injustice to the accused and family of Zak Desai that the state was withdrawing charges

22 January 2025 - 14:11 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kwadukuza magistrate Rosina Sepeng.
Kwadukuza magistrate Rosina Sepeng.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Charges against three men who had been linked to the September kidnapping of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Zakariyya Desai were withdrawn in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Alleged kidnapping kingpin, Mozambican national Esmael Nangy, Stefan Brites and border policeman Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa were arrested in December and faced charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. 

Desai was kidnapped in September outside a KwaDukuza mosque and his whereabouts are still unknown. It is understood his kidnappers demanded a R35m ransom.

The matter had been set down for a formal bail application but took a twist when senior prosecutor Mahen Naidoo told magistrate Rosina Sepeng they were withdrawing charges.

A handful of Desai's family members were present.

Sepeng said: “It is very disturbing that at this stage of proceedings the state, working with the police, can now inform the court they are withdrawing charges.”

She described the move as an injustice to the suspects who have been in police custody and those who have an interest in the case.

Legal representatives of the trio did not object to the state’s move. It is understood the defence had petitioned the Human Rights Commission, public protector and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate over the arrests of the three accused. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said after careful deliberation with the relevant stakeholders, they were withdrawing the charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cops set sights on Stilfontein kingpins who tortured, held zama zamas underground against their wishes

As the death toll rises, allegations emerge of kidnapping and some zama zamas being brought to the disused shaft under false pretences
News
6 days ago

Dire need to focus on problems in Africa rather than elsewhere

It is crucial that African governments prioritise the security, stability, and welfare of their own people, writes Moeng Mokgatlhe
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger, say sources

An Austrian woman was kidnapped in the desert town of Agadez in central Niger on Saturday, two Nigerien security sources said.
News
1 week ago

Three men to appear in court for 'human trafficking' after 26 Ethiopians rescued from Joburg home

Three men arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring after Gauteng Hawks rescued 26 Ethiopian nationals at a Sandringham home will ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told South Africa
  2. Murder case witness shot dead outside Lenasia court South Africa
  3. Poll indicates almost two-thirds of South Africans unaware African Penguin ... South Africa
  4. Trump says he fired Biden appointees, chef Jose Andres says he resigned World
  5. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156