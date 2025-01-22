South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge

22 January 2025 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court.

READ MORE:

Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo

Andiswa Mengo accuses the Eastern Cape judge president of making unwarranted sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp.
News
1 day ago

Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane in his cross-examination argues that Andiswa Mengo 'misled' tribunal by not detailing her 'sexual responses' in her affidavit
News
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Upholding integrity in the judiciary is crucial

Mbenenge tribunal process must set a precedent: justice must be seen to be done, not just in the courtroom but in the conduct of those who represent ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge

‘Long Tom’ backfired a wrecking ball.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
