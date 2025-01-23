South Africa

Beaten and thrown into river: Three die in 'Basotho feud'

23 January 2025 - 13:10 By TimesLIVE
The victims were allegedly beaten and thrown into the Schoonspruit River. Three of the men drowned.
Image: SAPS

North West police have arrested four men for the triple murder of fellow Lesotho citizens.

A fight between two Basotho groups broke out on Saturday at a tavern in Extension 3 in Kanana, Orkney, police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

One group allegedly overpowered the other and forced five victims into a vehicle and kidnapped them.

They drove to the nearby Schoonspruit River where they allegedly assaulted them.

One of the victims managed to escape but the other four were thrown into the river. One swam to safety, but his three compatriots died, police said. 

The bodies of the three men, between the ages of 25 and 38, were recovered downstream by police divers on Monday and Tuesday.

Due to their “excellent investigation,” Myburgh said detectives traced the suspects and arrested them on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The four aged 18, 21, 24 and 32, are in custody pending bail applications.

TimesLIVE

