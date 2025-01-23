South Africa

IN PICS | Durban roads flooded after rains

23 January 2025 - 13:54 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Heavy rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc in parts of the eThekwini metro, leaving some roads inaccessible. 

On Thursday road users in uMbilo had to contend with flooded roads. 

Sarnia road and parts of Sydney road, which are widely used by heavy duty motor vehicles, were worst affected.

Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said the ward, which includes parts of uMbilo, Glenwood and Bulwer, had been badly affected by the rain.

She said Oliver Lea drive was flooded and a double medium voltage fault had affected power in the area which was restored by 6.30am.

“Technical teams are working on it.”

She said multiple accidents causing minor injuries were reported.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila referred media queries to the eThekwini municipality.

The SA Weather Service predicted the city will receive some respite from the heavy rains from Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More rain possible this weekend but 'tricky' situation for crops

The SA Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain over mo0st of the country.
News
5 days ago

Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday

The South African Weather Service has issued several weather alerts for Monday including a yellow level 5 disruptive rain warning for Limpopo and ...
News
1 week ago

Transport department urges extreme caution as inclement weather affects visibility on roads

The national department of transport has urged road users to exercise extreme caution while travelling as the festive season draws to an end due to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is ... South Africa
  2. Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of black man in ... World
  3. Gauntlett set to retire from practice after allegations of sexual abuse South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge ... South Africa
  5. ‘A dream come true’: Lorna Maseko brings African flavours to the skies South Africa

Latest Videos

A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...