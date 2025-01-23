South Africa

Montecasino declared safe after false bomb threat

23 January 2025 - 21:47 By TImesLIVE
An anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb planted at the cinema section at Montecasino in Johannesburg, said police. No bomb was found. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lerdwattanaruk

Gauteng police declared Montecasino safe after a bomb threat on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, an anonymous caller called the reception and claimed there was a bomb planted at the cinema section. Patrons who were at the cinema were immediately evacuated and the police were called.

“The police explosives unit was dispatched to Montecasino after a bomb threat. No bomb was found and the area was declared safe,” he said.

Masondo warned the community that making such a threat constitutes a serious criminal offence.

