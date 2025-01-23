Gauteng police declared Montecasino safe after a bomb threat on Thursday.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, an anonymous caller called the reception and claimed there was a bomb planted at the cinema section. Patrons who were at the cinema were immediately evacuated and the police were called.
“The police explosives unit was dispatched to Montecasino after a bomb threat. No bomb was found and the area was declared safe,” he said.
Masondo warned the community that making such a threat constitutes a serious criminal offence.
TimesLIVE
Montecasino declared safe after false bomb threat
Image: 123RF/lerdwattanaruk
