South Africa

Police arrest girlfriend of suspect in ‘distribution of child porn’ case

The 25-year-old woman is a web designer who was arrested on Thursday

23 January 2025 - 22:55 By TImesLIVE
The woman, who is a web designer, was arrested in Houghton on Thursday.
Police arrested a second suspect in connection with millions of child pornography videos and photos discovered in Midrand last Friday. 

On Thursday police arrested a 25-year-old woman who is believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect arrested after an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were found at his apartment in Midrand.

According to police spokesperson Lt Col Amanda van Wyk, the woman, who is a web designer by profession, was arrested in Houghton on Thursday.

She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering.

“The arrest comes after the takedown of her 35-year-old boyfriend, who was apprehended last week during a joint operation conducted by the national and Gauteng provincial serial and electronic crime investigations units in Midrand.

Man in court to face charges of possession, distribution of child porn

Darren Wilken, who was arrested on Friday and faces multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, appeared in the ...
3 days ago

“An intensive investigation by the units uncovered evidence linking the woman to criminal activities, including the possession of an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos. The materials were discovered on electronic devices seized during an operation January 17,” Van Wyk said.

She said the suspect is expected to appear at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday. 

Darren Wilken, the suspect arrested last Friday, remains in custody. He made his first court appearance on Monday, and the state requested a postponement to allow the investigating officer to conduct further investigations. Wilken is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday. 

Van Wyk said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

