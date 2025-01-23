South Africa

POLL | Should Shauwn Mkhize sell Royal AM?

23 January 2025
Should Shauwn Mkhize sell or keep Royal AM?
Image: Royal AM/Instagram

The fate of Royal AM, a Premier Soccer League (PSL) team under the ownership of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, has become uncertain after the suspension of the club's matches by the PSL.

On Wednesday, the league announced it would halt all fixtures involving the KwaZulu-Natal club until the team presents its case on Friday regarding its ongoing issues.

This decision comes after Royal AM's failure to assure the PSL that they can meet their fixture commitments.

The club, which has been placed under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service, has been experiencing difficulties.

The team hasn’t played since their 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy on December 29 and their match against Orlando Pirates, scheduled for Thursday, was also postponed. Their January 11 away game against Chippa United was cancelled due to a player and staff strike over unpaid salaries.

With the situation continuing to worsen, a meeting between the PSL and Royal AM executives on Friday is likely to shed more light on whether the team can recover and whether Mkhize might need to rethink her ownership plans.

