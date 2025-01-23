South Africa

'Poor judgment': NPA apologises for 'renowned actress' son' statement after backlash

23 January 2025 - 10:52
The NPA has apologised for referencing a suspect's mother in one of its media statements.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has apologised for referencing a suspect's mother in one of its statements earlier this week.

The statement, issued on January 20, referred to a 23-year-old Johannesburg man accused of raping his 17-year-old girlfriend and was titled “Renowned actress' son appears in court”.

Social media users, including broadcasters Redi Tlhabi and Penny Lebyane, slammed the NPA for dragging his mother into the matter, arguing it was unnecessary and unfair to involve her in the controversy.

“You are a prosecution authority, not a tabloid or newsroom. Why is his mother's profile relevant to your case and communication? Do you not have your suspect? His name and age? Why is his mother's status in it? Do you not focus on legal matters and leave the public to do its thing?” Tlhabi said on X.

Lebyane called for the removal of the person responsible for issuing statements.

“All we ask is you at least hold yourself to a standard of sorts. Don't get easily excited, come on, you are the NPA, don't behave like fans, it's so low. Get a new digital person while you're at it,” she said on X.

The NPA apologised for any harm caused and retracted the statement, citing poor judgment.

“In keeping with our core values of justice, accountability and transparency we acknowledge the manner in which the statement was crafted does not align with our high standards of professionalism and integrity,” the prosecuting authority said.

“It reflected poor judgment that slipped through the standard quality control measures to which we subject our media statements. We sincerely and unreservedly apologise for any harm or distress caused, particularly to the mother indirectly referred to in the statement, and to all members of the public.”

The rape suspect appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday after his girlfriend alleged he raped her on December 14 and 15 at his home. The case was postponed until February 10 for further investigation. He was released on R1,000 bail.

TimesLIVE

