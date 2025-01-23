South Africa

Principal killed by gunmen outside his school in Cape Town

23 January 2025 - 11:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three men opened fire on the educator outside his school. Police are combing the area for clues.
Three men opened fire on the educator outside his school. Police are combing the area for clues.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A principal was shot dead after gunmen approached him in his car outside a primary school in Kraaifontein, early on Thursday.

A woman, believed to be his wife, was also in the vehicle and was wounded.

Detectives from the Western Cape serious and violent crimes unit are on the scene combing the area for clues, police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said.

“At about 7am, two people stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning in in their white Mahindra vehicle,” he said.

“Three unidentified men approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old man and a wounded woman who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Det-Col Eddie Clark on 082-469-1531 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Kraaifontein CPF chairperson Arifa Osman told TimesLIVE that the traumatised pupils were sent home for the day.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town family pleads for chance to 'bare our hearts' to alleged killers on their loss

Nophumela Makeleni sold cow head meat in Kraaifontein to supplement a state grant and support her family
News
4 months ago

Family of murder witness shot dead outside court say he feared for his life, was not in protection programme

Pastor Ashwin Mouwers, 33, felt he was doing the right thing though he never felt safe, say siblings
News
14 hours ago

Seven arrested overnight for 'vigilante-style executions' in Cape Town

Seven suspects were arrested overnight at their respective hideouts in connection with the vigilante-style execution of three men in Cape Town.
News
2 months ago

Police swoop on suspects linked to mass shooting over ‘extortion’ in Cape Town

Police information indicates that at least two armed men were involved, says provincial police commissioner
News
1 month ago

Cape Town, Western Cape double the number of LEAP officers deployed

The Cape Town and the Western Cape governments are doubling the number of law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officers deployed in the city’s ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauntlett set to retire from practice after allegations of sexual abuse South Africa
  2. Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of Black man in Washington World
  3. Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is ... South Africa
  4. ‘A dream come true’: Lorna Maseko brings African flavours to the skies South Africa
  5. Power outage at Cape Town International Airport delays flights South Africa

Latest Videos

Two killed in German park stabbing attack; suspect arrested | REUTERS
People flee in overcrowded boats as Congo rebels seize town | REUTERS