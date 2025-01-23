The Free State High Court will deliver judgment on the application by former personal assistant of the then Free State premier Ace Magashule to have her arrest declared unlawful.
Thirty-seven-year-old Moroadi Cholota is facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to the R255m asbestos roof removal scandal in Free State.
WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Moroadi Cholota's bid to declare her arrest unlawful
Courtesy of SABC News
The Free State High Court will deliver judgment on the application by former personal assistant of the then Free State premier Ace Magashule to have her arrest declared unlawful.
Thirty-seven-year-old Moroadi Cholota is facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to the R255m asbestos roof removal scandal in Free State.
READ MORE:
Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs
WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota's urgent application challenging arrest
After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail
‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’
'They were trying to crack her': Magashule's spokesperson on ex-PA Cholota's arrest
Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos