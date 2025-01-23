South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Moroadi Cholota's bid to declare her arrest unlawful

23 January 2025 - 09:59 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Free State High Court will deliver judgment on the application by former personal assistant of the then Free State premier Ace Magashule to have her arrest declared unlawful.

Thirty-seven-year-old Moroadi Cholota is facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to the R255m asbestos roof removal scandal in Free State. 

READ MORE:

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota's urgent application challenging arrest

The former personal assistant of ex-premier of the Free State Ace Magashule is back in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
News
4 months ago

After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her ...
News
5 months ago

‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’

Moroadi Cholota was extradited from the US last Thursday.
News
5 months ago

'They were trying to crack her': Magashule's spokesperson on ex-PA Cholota's arrest

Moroadi Cholota's extradition from the US is related to the Free State R255m asbestos tender corruption case.
Politics
5 months ago

Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Moroadi Cholota, landed in South Africa on Thursday evening after being ...
News
5 months ago
