South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues

23 January 2025 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues.

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

