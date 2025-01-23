The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues
