South Africa

Children's reading section takes priority for Joburg Library repairs

24 January 2025 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE
Mayor Dada Morero visited the City Library on Thursday to inspect progress with the restoration project spearheaded by the Johannesburg Development Agency and its CEO Themba Mathibe.
Image: City of Joburg

The first phase of the reopening of the Johannesburg Library in the city centre is expected at the end of February.

The ground floor and children's reading section was prioritised, with the remaining areas, including the basements and upper floors, scheduled to follow later in the year.

Mayor Dada Morero led a site inspection on Thursday and was advised the restoration project is on track for full library operation by midyear.

The library was closed for safety compliance upgrades in 2021, though it was also shuttered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Construction began in September 2024, starting with internal electrical reticulation followed by upgrades to the air conditioning and heating systems.

Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay

Reading for pleasure plays a pivotal role in a child's development
Books
2 hours ago

For improved fire safety, a decision was made for a water tank installation. The foundation for the first tank is 98% complete, the mayor was informed.

“Specialised pumps have been procured to address fire safety noncompliance issues. Rigorous testing is under way to ensure the sprinkler system and fire hydrants maintain optimal pressure even when municipal water supply falls short,” the city said.

Lighting has also been modernised on all floors, with 90% of the work complete.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Voices must be raised if Joburg is to thrive again

The game of political musical chairs, which long-suffering residents and ratepayers of Johannesburg have endured in recent years, resumed this week. ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Mapping Joburg’s literary district — one pin-drop at a time

Griffin Shea, the owner of Bridge Books, went on a mission to find the city’s 71 booksellers and help create a map that situates and celebrates them.
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Open up! Joburgers bang on City Library door

Authors, academics and distressed bibliophiles launch protest campaign over three-year closure
News
8 months ago

EDITORIAL | Make some noise to open the library

Civic organisations, authors and bookstore owners are not willing to accept the closure of the Johannesburg Public Library any more and demand to ...
News
8 months ago
