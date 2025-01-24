South Africa

'Mengo shouldn't have to explain herself': Men's Forum defends judges' secretary in sexual harassment case

24 January 2025 - 16:56
Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo testifies at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment. File photo.
Image: RSAJUDICIARY
Image: RSAJUDICIARY

Mbuyiselo Botha of the Men's Forum has expressed concern about the treatment of judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge.

Mengo has been testifying in the tribunal, chaired by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe. It is the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment.

Mengo faced intense cross-examination from advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, representing Mbenenge. 

Botha said it's sad that Mengo has to explain herself when she's the one who's been violated.

“What is sad is that Mengo should not be the one put on the platform to answer,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“She is a survivor. She went through a lot and this process has been tough. We are putting her in a position to answer while she should not. It's akin to someone who has been raped sitting there and explaining or justifying why she was violated.

“The sad part is how she is being questioned. As a survivor she's put in a difficult and uncomfortable position because she has to explain why a judge put her through this ordeal. It reinforces the notion that she led him on, that she wanted it. It's sad, even the line of questioning.

“One would understand Sikhakhane is doing his job, but one must also consider what this says and what message it sends to the country, because women who go through this would be of the view that 'what's the point of [opening up]?'”

Botha highlighted the power imbalances at play.

“We have also not been able to centre the power imbalances. It's something we have been dismissive of. It has not occurred to the judge to question if he is abusing or misusing the position of authority he has.”

TimesLIVE

