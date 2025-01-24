South Africa

POLL | Should it be illegal to go through a partner’s phone without their permission?

24 January 2025 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
A case in Eswatini has raised questions about whether accessing a partner's phone or digital accounts without permission should be treated as a criminal offence. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com / ximagination

A recent case in Mbabane, Eswatini, has sparked debates about privacy, technology and legal boundaries.

According to Times of Eswatini, Dumisile Dludlu, a Swati woman, was arrested for allegedly accessing her husband's WhatsApp messages without his consent. She stands accused of violating the Computer Crime and Cybercrime Act of 2022 which criminalises unauthorised access to electronic devices.

If convicted, Dludlu could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to R300,000.

The case has raised questions about whether accessing a partner's phone or digital accounts without permission should be treated as a criminal offence.

While privacy violations are serious, some may argue arresting someone for something as personal as checking a partner's phone could be an overreach of the law. Others believe snooping in someone’s private messages is a breach of trust and should be punished accordingly.

What do you think? Should a person be arrested for going through their partner's phone without consent?

