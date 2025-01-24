South Africa

Sandu raises alarm over casualties in DRC, demands immediate support for SA troops

24 January 2025 - 21:59 By TimesLIVE
The are reports of casualties and injuries among SA troops deployed in DRC. File photo
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has called on the SA Defence Force to act immediately to inform the public on the true situation in DRC and, if needed, provide enforcements to troops who are deployed there if needed to stabilise the situation.

The union has raised the alarm over the reports of casualties and injuries among the SA Defence Force members who are deployed to the DRC, with also allegations that the troops are inadequately resourced. 

According to the union, the situation in the past 24 hours has become increasingly dire with the M23 rebel group alleged to have gained considerable advances in the region placing SA's troops’ recourses under immense strain. 

“The reports of casualties and injuries are deeply troubling. Our soldiers are operating in extremely dangerous conditions, and the lack of adequate support is a contributing element to endangering their lives and the mission itself,” said Pikkie Greeff, Sandu's national secretary. 

The union said the crisis highlights the severe risks SA soldiers are facing without sufficient support and resources.

Sandu said it has repeatedly warned about the risk of inadequate support and resources while on deployment.

“Silence and inaction are not options when our troops are in a dangerous situation.” SANDU further calls on the Commander in Chief, President Ramaphosa,to provide regular and transparent updates to the public regarding the situation.

“Clear communication is essential to dispel rumours and maintain trust in the SANDF’s ability to manage this crisis” Sandu said in a statement. 

TimesLIVE has reached out to SANDF for comment. The story will be updated to reflect their comment when received. 

TimesLIVE

South Africa, it's been a year

From spring snow storms to trapped miners, controversial beauty queens and the break-up of SA’s 'first couple', here are some of the year's biggest ...
News
1 month ago

Free rein for criminals as military crumbles

Budget constraints and other woes are slowly ‘destroying’ the navy and air force
News
2 months ago

SA needs an army that is well-funded

We cannot expect old, unfit soldiers to take knives to the gunfights the military are pushed into, writes Songezo Zibi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
