WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge

24 January 2025 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court continues on Friday. 

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

READ MORE:

Mengo grilled about ‘improved’ sexual harassment complaint

Mbenenge's lawyer reveals letter saying former chief justice Raymond Zondo was dissatisfied with initial complaint against Eastern Cape judge ...
News
17 hours ago

Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary

With just two more days scheduled for the hearing, it is unlikely that the tribunal will end on Friday
News
1 day ago

Judge president Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant faces evidence scrutiny

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane argues judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo lied under oath and in her testimony about receiving pictures of a penis from him
News
1 day ago

Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane in his cross-examination argues that Andiswa Mengo 'misled' tribunal by not detailing her 'sexual responses' in her affidavit
News
2 days ago

Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo

Andiswa Mengo accuses the Eastern Cape judge president of making unwarranted sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp.
News
3 days ago
