WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court continues on Friday.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.
READ MORE:
Mengo grilled about ‘improved’ sexual harassment complaint
Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary
Judge president Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant faces evidence scrutiny
Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told
Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo
