South Africa

‘We know who the possible culprits are’: Cops building case into illegal mining ‘kingpin’s’ escape at Stilfontein

24 January 2025 - 07:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said it is suspected corruption was involved in alleged illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tshoaeli's escape. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng has assured the public the investigation into the escape from custody of alleged illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tshoaeli is on track.

"We are not investigating wildly. We know who the possible culprits are in this matter,” Asaneng said.

Tshoaeli was among those arrested during Operation Vala Umgodi at Stilfontein mine. Despite the significant police presence, he disappeared.

Asaneng expressed confidence that the investigation is narrowing in on individuals within the police force who may have been involved in his escape.

"We have whittled down our investigation to focus on particular individuals,” he said.

"Tiger surfaced with other miners on a particular day, and we know which members were on duty.

"We believe his escape is as a result of corruption. He and those who aided him will be brought to book."

Asaneng confirmed authorities are covering all possibilities, which may include Tiger being out of the country.

" We are aware he is from Lesotho. We are working with our counterparts, including our regional police counterparts, to make sure he is found wherever he is."



TimesLIVE

