‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge that though not clear, she never consented to his sexual advances.
During the re-cross-examination of Mengo by evidence leader Salome Scheepers, the 37-year-old, was quizzed on the numerous opportunities she had to stop Mbenenge from continuing with his unwanted suggestive actions, saying Mbenenge was old enough to have his own moral compass.
“The respondent didn't want to discern my voice, of me saying no. At his advanced age, it was not incumbent on me to tell him what is right and wrong.”
In WhatsApp messages seen by the panel, Mbenenge and Mengo seem to be two consenting adults sharing flirty messages with each other.
Mengo has said she was apprehensive about rejecting the judge's improper conduct as she was afraid she would be victimised or lose her job because the judge is an influential man.
Mengo has accused Mbenenge of misusing his power as judge president to make sexual advances through text messages via WhatsApp and at work.
The evidence provided by Mengo has not only sent shock waves across the country but has also placed the reputation of the legal fraternity in a compromising situation, with many criticing Mbenenge for having inappropriate relations with a subordinate employee.
During her testimony, Mengo alleged the judge had called her into his office, pointing to his pants with a bulge, saying: “Do you see the effect you have on me, don't you want to suck it?”
The Eastern Cape judge president, who is married and a father of adult children, has denied all allegations, including him misusing his power to be in a sexual relationship with Mengo.
Should the tribunal hearing chairperson judge Bernard Ngoepe find his colleague guilty of sexual misconduct, it would signal a first of its kind in South Africa where a sitting judge is found guilty of such an act. This would also prompt impeachment proceedings against Mbenenge.
The hearing is adjourned until May 5.
TimesLIVE
‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo
Image: RSAJUDICIARY
Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge that though not clear, she never consented to his sexual advances.
During the re-cross-examination of Mengo by evidence leader Salome Scheepers, the 37-year-old, was quizzed on the numerous opportunities she had to stop Mbenenge from continuing with his unwanted suggestive actions, saying Mbenenge was old enough to have his own moral compass.
“The respondent didn't want to discern my voice, of me saying no. At his advanced age, it was not incumbent on me to tell him what is right and wrong.”
In WhatsApp messages seen by the panel, Mbenenge and Mengo seem to be two consenting adults sharing flirty messages with each other.
Mengo has said she was apprehensive about rejecting the judge's improper conduct as she was afraid she would be victimised or lose her job because the judge is an influential man.
Mengo has accused Mbenenge of misusing his power as judge president to make sexual advances through text messages via WhatsApp and at work.
The evidence provided by Mengo has not only sent shock waves across the country but has also placed the reputation of the legal fraternity in a compromising situation, with many criticing Mbenenge for having inappropriate relations with a subordinate employee.
During her testimony, Mengo alleged the judge had called her into his office, pointing to his pants with a bulge, saying: “Do you see the effect you have on me, don't you want to suck it?”
The Eastern Cape judge president, who is married and a father of adult children, has denied all allegations, including him misusing his power to be in a sexual relationship with Mengo.
Should the tribunal hearing chairperson judge Bernard Ngoepe find his colleague guilty of sexual misconduct, it would signal a first of its kind in South Africa where a sitting judge is found guilty of such an act. This would also prompt impeachment proceedings against Mbenenge.
The hearing is adjourned until May 5.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Mengo shouldn't have to explain herself': Men's Forum defends judges' secretary in sexual harassment case
Mengo grilled about ‘improved’ sexual harassment complaint
Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos