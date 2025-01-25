South Africa

Two suspects in court after Mpumalanga police seize drugs worth R125,000

25 January 2025 - 12:36 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the suspects arrested for alleged possession of drugs.
One of the suspects arrested for alleged possession of drugs.
Image: Supplied Hawks

Two men accused of being in possession of drugs worth R150,000 appeared before the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Friday. 

Mpumalanga police said the pair, Wesley Jadè Bailly, 33, and Fabian Roets, 24, were arrested by the Hawks's Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation unit in partnership with White River K9 and Nelspruit local criminal record Centre members after receiving a tip-off about alleged contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Act.

“The team's investigation led to the recovery of controlled medicine and steroids to the value of R125,000 in a shop at The Groove shopping complex in Nelspruit. The shop employee Bailly and his friend Roets were arrested on the spot on Thursday,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi.

Some of the illegal items seized by police
Some of the illegal items seized by police
Image: Hawks
Police seized steroids at a shop at The Groove shopping complex in Nelspruit.
Police seized steroids at a shop at The Groove shopping complex in Nelspruit.
Image: Hawks
The second suspect arrested for alleged drug possession.
The second suspect arrested for alleged drug possession.
Image: Supplied Hawks

Nkosi said substances believed to be drugs, including cat, ecstasy, lysergic acid diethylamide, morphine, and dagga to the value of R125,000 were found.

The suspects were remanded and will appear in court again next Wednesday.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nico Gerber welcomed the arrests, saying they were committed to intensifying the investigation to establish the origin of the drugs.

“Our team will do its utmost best to clamp down on the supplier(s) to save the lives of innocent South Africans.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

GTI highway chase leads to R1.5m Mandrax bust in Cape Town

Two men are expected to appear in court after being arrested for being in possession of drugs worth about R1.5m on Sunday in Cape Town.
News
5 days ago

Two suspects to appear in court after cops seize stolen firearms and drugs in Elsies River house

Cape Town police have recovered two firearms stolen in Camps Bay and Tongaat and seized drugs.
News
1 week ago

Police arrest 13,105 suspects, recover 125 firearms in first week of 2025

As SAPS intensified crime-fighting initiatives, thousands of wanted criminals were arrested during Operation Shanela last week.
News
2 weeks ago

Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, ... South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. Guest house owner found guilty of two murders over gas leak in shower South Africa
  4. Prudential Authority imposes sanctions on Standard Bank South Africa
  5. Sandu raises alarm over casualties in DRC, demands immediate support for SA ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DA media briefing on its response to Expropriation Act being signed into law
ARENA SPORTS SHOW is back for another year of sports analysis and interviews