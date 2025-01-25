Two men accused of being in possession of drugs worth R150,000 appeared before the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Friday.
Mpumalanga police said the pair, Wesley Jadè Bailly, 33, and Fabian Roets, 24, were arrested by the Hawks's Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation unit in partnership with White River K9 and Nelspruit local criminal record Centre members after receiving a tip-off about alleged contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Act.
“The team's investigation led to the recovery of controlled medicine and steroids to the value of R125,000 in a shop at The Groove shopping complex in Nelspruit. The shop employee Bailly and his friend Roets were arrested on the spot on Thursday,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi.
Two suspects in court after Mpumalanga police seize drugs worth R125,000
Image: Supplied Hawks
Image: Supplied Hawks
Nkosi said substances believed to be drugs, including cat, ecstasy, lysergic acid diethylamide, morphine, and dagga to the value of R125,000 were found.
The suspects were remanded and will appear in court again next Wednesday.
Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nico Gerber welcomed the arrests, saying they were committed to intensifying the investigation to establish the origin of the drugs.
“Our team will do its utmost best to clamp down on the supplier(s) to save the lives of innocent South Africans.”
TimesLIVE
