South Africa

Hijacked Gauteng truck recovered in Brits police blitz

Three arrested and truck, trailer and goods worth R2m recovered in co-ordinated police raid

26 January 2025 - 11:21
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two of the suspects arrested and a signal jamming device found during a raid by a co-ordinated team of investigators. A hijacked truck, trailer and goods worth R2m were also recovered..
BUSTED Two of the suspects arrested and a signal jamming device found during a raid by a co-ordinated team of investigators. A hijacked truck, trailer and goods worth R2m were also recovered..
Image: Supplied

Three suspects have been arrested and a hijacked truck and trailer loaded with goods worth more than R2m recovered in a co-ordinated effort by the Brits trio task team, the Operational Co-ordination Centre (OCC) and crime intelligence division. 

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the breakthrough came after crime intelligence in the Bojanala District followed up on information received regarding activities of a group suspected of truck hijackings.

The team carried out surveillance at a storage facility in Rietfontein, close to Hartbeespoort Dam, for several days. Last Thursday afternoon they spotted a truck pulling a trailer enter the premises, escorted by a Toyota bakkie. 

Myburgh said the team kept the premises under observation and eventually apprehended three men using a forklift to offload the goods in the trailer. The men were found to be in possession of a signal jammer. 

Investigators tracked the owner of the truck, trailer and goods and established the truck had been hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch in Gauteng earlier this month. 

The suspects, aged 20, 24 and 36, are scheduled to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods. 

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng congratulated the team for their continued collaborative efforts and their success in fighting crime in the province. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Stay vigilant: Tracker reveals why fleet crime is on the rise in SA

SPONSORED | Vehicle crime index helps businesses understand prevailing crime trends so they can take proactive measures to safeguard their staff and ...
News
10 months ago

Police arrest fourth suspect for murder of two Free State cops

Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murders of constables Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung of Namahadi visible policing.
News
5 days ago

KZN police recover stolen vehicle with R168k worth of stationery

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has praised the Amanzimtoti police after the recovery of stationery and an eight-tonne truck stolen during ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Police swoop on ‘storage facility for stolen and hijacked vehicles’ in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Hout Bay man in court after police seize abalone worth R188k South Africa
  3. Cop deployed as court orderly bust with contraband for awaiting-trial prisoners South Africa
  4. SA ‘drug trafficker’ bust in Ethiopia en route to Joburg with 13kg of cocaine South Africa
  5. Trumpeting success: Godfrey Lebeya lays out the best of Hawks' breakthroughs News

Most read

  1. Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa
  2. Beloved journalist Paddy Harper dies aged 58 South Africa
  3. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  4. Regulatory ruling could ‘cripple SA’s aviation industry’, says FlySafair South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee South Africa

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures