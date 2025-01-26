South Africa

Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee

26 January 2025 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE
Police have arrested a man linked to the drive-through shooting of a pregnant KFC employee on January 13
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Gqeberha police have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly shot a pregnant KFC employee in Zwide two weeks ago. 

Capt Andre Beetge said the employee, who is four months pregnant, was shot through the drive-through window by a male suspect in Koyana Street, Zwide, at about 11.15pm.

Despite being wounded in the stomach, she remains in a stable condition and her unborn child was unharmed.

Beetge said Kwazakele detectives identified the suspect who was arrested on January 20 and made his first court appearance in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Tuesday. His bail application is scheduled for Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the swift and decisive actions of the investigative team.

“Crimes against our women and children, along with violent offences involving firearms, remain a top priority in our fight against crime. This incident deeply disturbed both the community and our police members. The suspect’s arrest is a crucial step in ensuring justice is served,” said Ncata.

TimesLIVE

