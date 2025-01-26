South Africa

Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police guard in hospital

Call for witnesses to Ipic Play attack to come forward as investigators piece together knife attack details

26 January 2025 - 14:07 By GILL GIFFORD
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 35-year-old man who was disarmed after he stabbed himself at Ipic Play in Durbanville, Cape Town, is in hospital under police guard. File photo.
A 35-year-old man who was disarmed after he stabbed himself at Ipic Play in Durbanville, Cape Town, is in hospital under police guard. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 35-year-old man who was disarmed and arrested after police were called out to a play park in Durbanville, Cape Town, is in hospital under police guard after a knife attack on Saturday. 

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Witbooi said Durbanville police were called out to Ipic Play, an indoor adventure park. The circumstances relating to what had transpired are still under investigation, he said. 

At the centre they encountered the man who appeared to be beyond control and was holding a knife which he appeared to have used to injure himself. He threatened to stab police. 

“The members took action and disarmed the 35-year-old man. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Reports (from witnesses) suggested that a toddler who also sustained injuries was also transported to a hospital for medical treatment,” Witbooi said. 

He said the man was being detained on an attempted murder charge. Police were appealing for any witnesses to report the matter to Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

UK teen jailed for minimum of 52 years for 'harrowing' Southport girls' murders

A British teenager who killed three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was jailed for at least 52 years on Thursday for an attack Prime ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Two killed in German park in stabbing attack; Afghan suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested after a knife attack on Wednesday in a park in the German city of Aschaffenburg in which two people ...
News
3 days ago

Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park

A tourist who climbed out of a vehicle was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in a “tragic accident” in the Kruger National Park on ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Shoplifter’ shot in buttocks stone’s throw from cop station South Africa
  2. Two men arrested in connection with partner's deaths in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Man who fatally stabbed toddler during row with mom jailed for life South Africa
  4. FACES OF CRIME | No justice for family of 4-year-old stabbed 18 times and ... South Africa
  5. Durban man sent for mental observation after toddler's death South Africa

Most read

  1. Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa
  2. Beloved journalist Paddy Harper dies aged 58 South Africa
  3. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  4. Regulatory ruling could ‘cripple SA’s aviation industry’, says FlySafair South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee South Africa

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures