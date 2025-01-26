A tourist who climbed out of a vehicle was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in a “tragic accident” in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
SA National Parks communications official JP Louw appealed to witnesses of the incident not to post pictures or videos or release information relating to the victim due to the sensitivity of the matter.
He said the incident occurred near the Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. Events leading up to what happened, he said, were still under investigation.
Louw said the SANParks board and management extended their condolences to friends and family of the deceased.
South Africa's national parks attract more than a million visitors each year. Officials consistently warn it is crucial that visitors follow safety precautions, to stay inside their vehicles at all times and to keep a safe distance from wild animals.
Elephant attacks are not uncommon.
Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie
Kruger Park's K9 unit devastated as tracker dog is killed by crocodile
In July last year a Spanish tourist was trampled to death by elephants after climbing out of his car to take photographs of an elephant herd in the Pilanesberg National Park.
The unnamed man was with his fiancée and two other people when he spotted the group of three adult elephants and three calves. He was walking towards them to photograph them when the matriarch grew agitated and charged at him.
The rest of the herd trampled him and though he was rescued and taken to hospital he died later of his injuries.
Early last year an 80-year-old American woman was killed by an elephant that charged the safari vehicle she was in in a game park in Zambia.
In 2019 a suspected rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant in the Kruger Park. He was eaten by a pride of lions.
Louw said more information on Saturday's attack will be made available in due course but nothing more could be released at this stage.
TimesLIVE
