South Africa

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prays for ‘politics of peace’ to end DRC bloodshed

27 January 2025 - 10:19 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has appealed to the international community to show compassion to Africans who suffer the horrors of war. File photo.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has appealed to the international community to show compassion to Africans who suffer the horrors of war. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, mourning the death of soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has called on world leaders to put more value on the lives of Africans in war zones.

In a call for prayer issued to churches on Sunday, Makgoba conveyed his condolences to the families of South African soldiers who died in clashes with M23 rebel forces in the DRC.

“We pray for the force of arms to be replaced by the politics of peace,” he said.

He called on Sadc, the AU and the UN to intensify efforts to achieve long-lasting peace and stability in the DRC, Sudan and Mozambique.

The archbishop appealed to the international community to “show the same compassion for Africans who suffer the horrors of war as those of other nations”.

Makgoba, who has family in the SANDF, composed a prayer for use in Anglican churches and beyond which acknowledged the sacrifices the country's men and women made while helping to protect African sisters and brothers from insurgent violence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

M23 rebels enter centre of DRC's Goma after claiming capture of city

M23 rebels entered the centre of the Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Goma on Monday, two witnesses said, hours after they claimed to ...
News
3 hours ago

UN Security Council demands M23 stops offensive in eastern DR Congo

The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern ...
News
6 hours ago

EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating?

A three-year insurgency in Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich east has intensified since the start of this year, with M23 rebels seizing ...
News
8 hours ago

DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cancelled ...
News
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders

Stronger African-led initiatives are needed, as the root causes of the crisis cannot be resolved mainly by military interventions
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC

Sandu says military personnel were unsupported and under-resourced, while EFF calls for emergency sitting of parliament and defence minister’s ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'

The SA National Defence Force last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport South Africa
  5. Policewoman retrieves Cape cobra from filing cabinet South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...