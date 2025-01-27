Attempt to introduce new application in Govender brothers' murder case dismissed

An attempt to introduce a new application in the murder case of security company Pro Secure CEO Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender was dismissed by the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
The court was due to hear closing arguments on why the two brothers should be granted bail when Durban senior advocate Paul Jorgenson brought an application from a woman who is a state witness. The woman, in the affidavit, is alleged to have expressed disappointment about the state not having interviewed her to get her version of events.
Ferrel is charged alongside his brother Darren for the murder of Shailen Singh in Meridian Drive in Umhlanga on December 29.
They have pleaded not guilty to the premeditated murder charges brought against them. The pair have been in custody since New Year’s Day and are being detained at the Westville prison.
Prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya opposed the application brought by Jorgenson, and said Jorgenson was not representing any of the accused.
“The witness which the applicant intends to bring is the witness which the state intends to rely on during the trial stage. The dilemma that the defence is facing is to produce evidence which shows exceptional circumstance for them to be released on bail,” said Msiya.
The court dismissed the application, saying it was unusual and that the witness did not show the court she had an interest in the bail hearing.
The brothers, who were resplendent in designer suits, smiled casually as they stood in the dock. They also could be seen exchanging greetings with dozens of their supporters seated in the public gallery.
Adv Michael Hellens, who was introduced as Ferrel's new legal representative, asked the court to release his client. He said Ferrel’s business ran the risk of taking a knock.
“It's a huge employer,” he stressed.
He said earlier consent was granted to seize the firearms belonging to his client. Hellens said it was also common knowledge his client had handed himself to the Durban North police station.
“My client has no place to run away. His address has been verified. The court can impose the conditions of bail wherein he reports to a particular station,” said Hellens.
He said bail hearings could not be used to punish detained people awaiting trial.
Hellens said his client had also not been positively pointed out during the identity parade.
The state has presented its affidavit opposing bail.
The case has been adjourned to Thursday January 30 for further hearing.
TimesLIVE
Attempt to introduce new application in Govender brothers' murder case dismissed
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
