LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was defending herself

Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was defending herself
The court heard that Maweni, who faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, had previous convictions
Renowned traditional healer and reality show star Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni, who is accused of assault, told the court she was defending herself against the cousin of her child's father and accomplices who had attacked her.
Maweni, 38, faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly hitting the cousin of her third child's father, and striking her lip with a bottle. The father of the child is former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu.
Maweni applied for bail on Monday, which the state did not oppose.
In her application, which was read by her legal representative. she said on the day of the alleged incident, she had attended a public appearance in Soweto where the alleged victim was present with her friends or family.
“About five people approached me in the street and started shouting and screaming at me. The verbal abuse turned violent and I had to defend myself against these attackers. [The alleged victim] was one of them. My phone was stolen during the altercation. Members of the public intervened and pulled the attackers off me. I then left for my home.”
She told the court she had opened a criminal charge against the woman and her accomplices but never heard from the police again, despite calling on a few occasions to enquire about the case.
“I did not pursue the matter. The incident transpired more than five years ago. The matter served before the court appears to be a classic example of two people having filed countercharges against each other, wherein only one of the complainants is investigated and pursued more than five years after the fact. I submit that I was the victim in the matter and not the complainant.”
She said the woman she is accused of assaulting and Zulu knew her details and whereabouts all along.
“I vehemently deny committing any offence of any nature. I submit the state has a weak case against me and I will in all probability be acquitted on conclusion of the trial,” Maweni said.
