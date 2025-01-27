Worrying about transport to get to the Ladysmith police station will now be a thing of the past for its groundsman Nicholas Dubazane, 46, who walked away with a brand new Toyota Cross at the annual police excellence awards.
TimesLIVE
Groundsman walks away with brand new ride at police national excellence awards
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Worrying about transport to get to the Ladysmith police station will now be a thing of the past for its groundsman Nicholas Dubazane, 46, who walked away with a brand new Toyota Cross at the annual police excellence awards.
“I can't believe that I have won,” said an elated Dubazane.
Dubazane, of Driefontein, was one of the laureate recipients at the 10th annual national excellence awards held at the Durban ICC. In addition to the vehicle, Dubazane walked away with R20,000. He was also named the administration employee of the year.
“The car will be a huge asset for my family. If I need to take my wife to hospital, it will become easier now,” said Dubazane.
The father of four commenced his service with the police in 1998 as a cleaner, a role that he still fulfils when there's a need.
He said the station is unrivalled when it comes to maintaining the cleanliness of the facilities.
He expressed gratitude to his superiors in the uThukela district which his station falls under.
Every year in January the SA Police Service (SAPS) gathers to celebrate hard work, sacrifice, dedication and commitment of its hard-working men and women in blue who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect the people of South Africa.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the annual event encourages innovation and fosters a culture of excellence within the organisation to ensure all employees continue to deliver professional services to communities.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu was joined by his deputy ministers , Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
The more than 40 award categories included Vispol Team of the Year, Operational Member of the Year, Detective Service Member of the Year, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year, Forensic Services Team of the Year, Woman of the Year, CPF of the Year, Station of the Year and Laurette Award (Overall Audience winner).
The station of the year award was awarded to Alberton police station in Gauteng
TimesLIVE
