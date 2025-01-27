“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks, Interpol, and the department of international relations and co-operation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.
“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board. After validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act.
“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course. Meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhluli said.
The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.
SowetanLIVE
'Inmates who escaped from Mozambican prison' arrested in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Mpumalanga police have arrested two men believed to be part of a group of inmates who escaped from a Mozambican prison a few weeks ago.
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in South Africa.
“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks, Interpol, and the department of international relations and co-operation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.
“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board. After validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act.
“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course. Meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhluli said.
The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being shocked, says analyst
Oshoek border closed after truck crashes into cars, port infrastructure
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prays for ‘politics of peace’ to end DRC bloodshed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos