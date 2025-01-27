South Africa

'Inmates who escaped from Mozambican prison' arrested in Mpumalanga

27 January 2025 - 13:56 By Sowetan Reporter
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA. Stock photo.
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Mpumalanga police have arrested two men believed to be part of a group of inmates who escaped from a Mozambican prison a few weeks ago.

The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in South Africa.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli

“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks, Interpol, and the department of international relations and co-operation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.

“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board. After validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course. Meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhluli said.

The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

