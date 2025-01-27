South Africa

Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport

27 January 2025 - 08:08
Stakeholders secured 121,1-million litres of jet fuel needed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

The fuel industry and its stakeholders have secured 121,1-million litres of jet fuel needed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg until the National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) refinery opens its doors at the end of February. 

The national transport department announced this on Sunday after an urgent meeting on Friday convened by minister Barbara Creecy with relevant fuel industry stakeholders to resolve jet fuel shortages.  

The department said the meeting was attended by the Airport Company South SA (Acsa), the Fuel Industry Association of SA and Sasol.

"The aim was to resolve jet fuel shortages that threatened to disrupt flight operations at OR Tambo International Airport in February," the department said. 

The cause of anticipated fuel shortages was due to Natref shutting down after it caught fire on January 4.

This led to some airlines having to make alternative arrangements to secure fuel at Windhoek airport, King Shaka Airport and other destinations at considerable inconvenience to passengers and crew.  

Last Monday the fuel industry indicated to Acsa it had secured 50-million litres of jet fuel from suppliers, and on Friday an additional 71,1-million litres were secured, bringing the total to 121,1-million litres at OR Tambo International Airport.  

The department said the jet fuel will be imported through the port of Durban via three vessels expected to arrive on February 1.   

It said: "The meeting agreed all parties will work on a logistics plan to ensure the imported fuel supply moves from the port of Durban to OR Tambo International Airport in time for airline needs. An update on the logistics plans will be presented to the minister on January 31.

"Parties agreed it is necessary to build a fuel reserve to serve as a critical safety buffer for unseen circumstances such as delays, diversions or unexpected changes in flight conditions. In this regard Acsa will engage the department of mineral and petroleum resources and its entities."

TimesLIVE 

