KZN police dismiss allegations of corruption in prison case
'No amount of untruths perpetrated against us will force us to take the foot off the pedal,' says provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have responded to recent allegations against provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, calling the accusations “baseless” and “malicious”.
The allegations, which have circulated via WhatsApp messages and other social media platforms, claim that Mkhwanazi abused his position to obstruct the arrest of a senior official from the department of correctional services who is allegedly involved in a Westville prison-based drug cartel.
In a statement, KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda dismissed the accusations and challenged anyone with evidence to come forward and open a case.
“Police refute the allegations and accusations contained in that vile communique as baseless, unfounded and as a cheap attempt to create instability within the police machinery, not only in the province but nationally,” said Netshiunda.
“Anyone who has any incriminating evidence against the provincial commissioner to open a case so that the provincial commissioner, just like any other citizen, may have his day in court, not for his name to be dragged into social kangaroo courts of public opinion.”
He emphasised that the accusations are likely fuelled by the recent successes of the KwaZulu-Natal police in combating organised crime.
Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from arrest
“Police in KZN have been attaining notable successes in the recent past and are continuing to make criminals uncomfortable,” said Netshiunda.
He also pointed to the broader context in which the allegations emerged. “Such relentless pursuit of organised criminal groups have made some criminal handlers uncomfortable, and some of them are now trying to make a comeback through the court of public opinion.”
Mkhwanazi addressed the issue, urging his fellow officers to remain focused on their mandate to protect the people of KZN. “These are challenging times that follow a period of great successes. Having failed on all fronts when they accused us of being trigger-happy, they have now directed their fight to individuals. I remain focused on my job and encourage all police officers to do the same,” he said.
He also urged his colleagues to remain focus and steadfast. “No amount of untruths perpetrated against us will force us to take the foot off the pedal.”
Netshiunda suggested that those behind the allegations aim to “create enmity” between the provincial commissioner and his colleagues.
“These poorly plotted allegations, whose aim is to create enmity between Lt Gen Mkhwanazi and his seniors as well as colleagues in the province, will never hold any water. Police in the province will keep on tightening the grip on criminals and in a true meaning of ‘kicking the dog until the owner comes out’,” said Netshiunda.
He said despite the negative attention, the KwaZulu-Natal police remained resolute in their efforts.
“Police in KwaZulu-Natal are not fooled into believing that this is a personal attack on the provincial commissioner. The aim is to plant a seed of distrust between various levels of police management and weaken the teams on the ground.”
