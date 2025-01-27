Fanie Petros Mtshali, 60, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his 24-year-old daughter after an altercation that led to her death.
The incident took place in Phola, near eMalahleni (Witbank), on the evening of September 10 2022 and the sentencing was handed down by the eMalahleni regional court on January 21.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the victim returned home late on the night of the incident, prompting an argument between her and her father.
“The court heard that on September 10 2022, at about 11pm the victim arrived home and was confronted by her father. The father reprimanded his daughter. A heated argument ensued during which the father slapped the victim, causing her to fall onto the TV. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” said Ndubane.
Emergency medical services and the police were called to the scene, where the victim was declared dead.
Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late
Image: 123RF/thainoipho
Authorities arrested Mtshali the next day and he was charged with murder.
He was denied bail and remained in custody throughout the legal proceedings.
The sentence was welcomed by acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, who emphasised the need for families to resolve conflicts peacefully.
“Families should seek help from professionals when dealing with conflicts rather than resorting to violence. This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence,” said Mkhwanazi.
