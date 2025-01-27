South Africa

Man rescued after 100 days as a hostage, 3 more suspects due in court

Police make breakthrough in kidnap for ransom case with suspects traced in three provinces

27 January 2025 - 09:35
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Limpopo businessman kidnapped in October was rescued by police on Friday. Stock photo.
A Limpopo businessman kidnapped in October was rescued by police on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 51-year-old businessman kidnapped outside his business premises at Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, last year was rescued by the police on Friday after an intensive investigation. 

The man was kidnapped by five armed suspects in a silver Toyota Corolla on October 16. They demanded a R15m ransom for his release.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said a multidisciplinary and intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Friday at Fordsburg in Johannesburg, resulting in the arrest of one foreign male suspect.

During an interview, the suspect revealed the whereabouts of one of the wanted kingpins who was hiding in Dehoop village in Mpumalanga.

“The suspect was traced, arrested and detained at Haartebeeskop in Mpumalanga.

“The duo then led the police to Limpopo, where they pointed to a house at Nkuzana village, Vuwani policing area in the Vhembe district, on Friday where the businessman was held captive since October,” he said.

Boy, 9, reunited with parents in Tshwane after kidnapping

One of the suspects is known by the family.
News
2 hours ago

The owner of the house was arrested while two foreigners who guarded the victim at the house evaded arrest.

The kidnap victim is receiving medical attention.

Twelve people have now been arrested in connection with the businessman's kidnapping, with the other suspects appearing in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court in January. 

“The recently arrested three suspects are expected to appear in Louis Trichardt magistrate's court on Monday, facing kidnapping charges,” Mashaba said. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “We commend the meticulous investigation conducted over 100 days by our multidisciplinary forces, resulting in the safe return of the victim in one of the most complex kidnapping cases the province has experienced.”

The team will continue to track and trace the remaining suspects and syndicates involved and bring them to justice, she added.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Family of abducted businessman stunned as trio including 'kidnapping kingpin' let off the hook

Advocate representing three accused of kidnapping KwaDukuza businessman Zak Desai recuses himself after being 'assaulted' outside court
News
3 days ago

Beaten and thrown into river: Three die in 'Basotho feud'

North West police have arrested four men for the triple murder of fellow Lesotho citizens.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | State drops charges against 'kidnapping kingpin', border policeman over businessman's kidnapping

It is an injustice to the accused and family of Zak Desai that the state is withdrawing charges, says KwaDukuza magistrate Rosina Sepeng
News
4 days ago

Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry

On Thursday last week, police rescued 28 Ethiopian nationals who were being kept naked at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg, after allegedly being ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Oshoek border closed after truck crashes into cars, port infrastructure South Africa
  5. Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi
Congo rebels close in on Goma | REUTERS