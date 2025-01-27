Man rescued after 100 days as a hostage, 3 more suspects due in court

A 51-year-old businessman kidnapped outside his business premises at Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, last year was rescued by the police on Friday after an intensive investigation.
The man was kidnapped by five armed suspects in a silver Toyota Corolla on October 16. They demanded a R15m ransom for his release.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said a multidisciplinary and intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Friday at Fordsburg in Johannesburg, resulting in the arrest of one foreign male suspect.
During an interview, the suspect revealed the whereabouts of one of the wanted kingpins who was hiding in Dehoop village in Mpumalanga.
“The suspect was traced, arrested and detained at Haartebeeskop in Mpumalanga.
“The duo then led the police to Limpopo, where they pointed to a house at Nkuzana village, Vuwani policing area in the Vhembe district, on Friday where the businessman was held captive since October,” he said.
The owner of the house was arrested while two foreigners who guarded the victim at the house evaded arrest.
The kidnap victim is receiving medical attention.
Twelve people have now been arrested in connection with the businessman's kidnapping, with the other suspects appearing in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court in January.
“The recently arrested three suspects are expected to appear in Louis Trichardt magistrate's court on Monday, facing kidnapping charges,” Mashaba said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “We commend the meticulous investigation conducted over 100 days by our multidisciplinary forces, resulting in the safe return of the victim in one of the most complex kidnapping cases the province has experienced.”
The team will continue to track and trace the remaining suspects and syndicates involved and bring them to justice, she added.
