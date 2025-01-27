South Africa

Policewoman retrieves Cape cobra from filing cabinet

She also found a puffadder outside the police building

27 January 2025
Police pilot and trained snake catcher Capt Joanita Becker removed a Cape cobra and a puffadder from a police station in the Northern Cape on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

The love for keeping people safe is the main reason why Capt Joanita Becker, a police airwing pilot in the Northern Cape, trained as a registered snake catcher in Kimberley and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Becker responded to a call about a highly venomous Cape cobra spotted at the Belmont police community service centre.

On arrival she found and caught another snake, a puff adder, just outside the centre.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said it took Becker 20 minutes to trace and catch the Cape Cobra hiding in a filing cabinet in the police station.

The snakes were released into their natural habitat. Micro modeling dictates the habitat should be between 2km and 10km from where the snake was found so it stands a good chance of survival.

The Cape cobra was in a filing cabinet at the police station.
Image: SAPS

Becker completed her level 1 and 2 snake catcher course between 2019 and 2022 in Kimberley through the African Snake Bite Institute. She is trained to identify, catch and release a snake into its natural habitat. She was also trained to administer first aid to snake bite victims.

Kock said both the Cape cobra and puff adder are rated the most dangerous and poisonous snakes in Africa.

"A victim needs immediate anti-venom to be administered by a medical practitioner."

Safety tips when you encounter a snake:

  • Do not approach.
  • Freeze and see the snake's reaction.
  • Back up slowly.
  • Call for help from the Wildlife Snake Rescue Institute.

What to do when bitten by a snake:

  • Apply pressure to the wound and wrap tightly with bandage.
  • Do not suck out venom from the wound.
  • Immobilise the limb and limit movement.
  • Immediately seek medical treatment when you see symptoms of pain, swelling, dizziness and difficulty breathing.
  • React fast as every second counts to save a life.

Call the Poison Information Call Centre helpline for advice on 0861-555-777.

