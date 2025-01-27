The love for keeping people safe is the main reason why Capt Joanita Becker, a police airwing pilot in the Northern Cape, trained as a registered snake catcher in Kimberley and surrounding areas.
On Sunday, Becker responded to a call about a highly venomous Cape cobra spotted at the Belmont police community service centre.
On arrival she found and caught another snake, a puff adder, just outside the centre.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said it took Becker 20 minutes to trace and catch the Cape Cobra hiding in a filing cabinet in the police station.
The snakes were released into their natural habitat. Micro modeling dictates the habitat should be between 2km and 10km from where the snake was found so it stands a good chance of survival.
Policewoman retrieves Cape cobra from filing cabinet
She also found a puffadder outside the police building
Image: SAPS
The love for keeping people safe is the main reason why Capt Joanita Becker, a police airwing pilot in the Northern Cape, trained as a registered snake catcher in Kimberley and surrounding areas.
On Sunday, Becker responded to a call about a highly venomous Cape cobra spotted at the Belmont police community service centre.
On arrival she found and caught another snake, a puff adder, just outside the centre.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said it took Becker 20 minutes to trace and catch the Cape Cobra hiding in a filing cabinet in the police station.
The snakes were released into their natural habitat. Micro modeling dictates the habitat should be between 2km and 10km from where the snake was found so it stands a good chance of survival.
Image: SAPS
Becker completed her level 1 and 2 snake catcher course between 2019 and 2022 in Kimberley through the African Snake Bite Institute. She is trained to identify, catch and release a snake into its natural habitat. She was also trained to administer first aid to snake bite victims.
Kock said both the Cape cobra and puff adder are rated the most dangerous and poisonous snakes in Africa.
"A victim needs immediate anti-venom to be administered by a medical practitioner."
Safety tips when you encounter a snake:
What to do when bitten by a snake:
Call the Poison Information Call Centre helpline for advice on 0861-555-777.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The Year of the Snake
Snap with snake comes back to bite KZN teen
Black mamba captured at popular KZN picnic spot
Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite
What can SA do to prepare for snake antivenom shortages?
Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite
Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos